Forgotten heroes: Japanese Americans in World War Two
Daniel James Brown reveals how a group of young Japanese Americans became some of the most decorated US soldiers in World War Two
Published:
Bestselling author Daniel James Brown reveals how a group of young Japanese Americans overcame suspicion and prejudice to become some of the most decorated US soldiers in World War Two.
Daniel James Brown is the author of Facing The Mountain: The Forgotten Heroes of World War II (Viking, 2021)