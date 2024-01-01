In this four-week course, you’ll discover everything you need to know about the Normandy landings, guided by Rob Collins, professor of frontier archaeology at Newcastle University.

Each week, you’ll receive an email outlining the learning for that week, as well as a video mini-lecture by Dr Collins that gives an overview of the topic for that week. At the end of the course, you’ll be able to download a certificate of completion.

The course begins on Monday 17 June and is exclusive to members of HistoryExtra.

Course syllabus

Week one: Joining the Empire (from 17 June)

Week two: The Humble and the Proud – the People of Roman Britain (from 24 June)

Week three: War and Peace (from 1 July)

Week four: Leaving the Empire (from 8 July)

About the expert

Dr Rob Collins is professor of frontier archaeology at Newcastle University, specialising in the material culture of the northern frontier. His works include Living on the Edge of Empire: The Objects and People of Rome’s Northern Frontier, co-written with B Birley, A Croom, J Laskey, F McIntosh, T Padley, A Parkin and E Price (Routledge, 2020) and, most recently, Fabric of the Frontier: Prospection, Use and Re-Use of Stone from Hadrian’s Wall, co-written with I Kille and K O’Donnell (Oxbow, 2023)