In this four-week course, you’ll discover everything you need to know about the Normandy landings, guided by historian, author and broadcaster Taylor Downing.

Each week, you’ll receive an email outlining the learning for that week, as well as a video mini-lecture by Taylor Downing that gives an overview of the topic for that week. At the end of the course, you’ll be able to download a certificate of completion.

The course begins on Monday 13 May and is exclusive to members of HistoryExtra.

Join today and take advantage of our special offer

Already a magazine subscriber?

If you have a print subscription to either BBC History Magazine you can use your subscription number as a promo code to unlock your free HistoryExtra access, and explore all our courses and website content. Click here to get started

Course syllabus

Week one: The Decision (from 13 May)

Week two: The Planning (from 20 May)

Week three: The Deception (from 27 May)

Week four: The Day: 6 June 1944 (from 3 June)