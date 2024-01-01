History Extra logo
Welcome to the HistoryExtra course on D-Day and the Normandy Campaign

In this four-week course, you’ll discover everything you need to know about the Normandy landings, guided by historian, author and broadcaster Taylor Downing.

Each week, you’ll receive an email outlining the learning for that week, as well as a video mini-lecture by Taylor Downing that gives an overview of the topic for that week. At the end of the course, you’ll be able to download a certificate of completion.

The course begins on Monday 13 May and is exclusive to members of HistoryExtra.
Course syllabus

Week one: The Decision (from 13 May)

Week two: The Planning (from 20 May)

Week three: The Deception (from 27 May)

Week four: The Day: 6 June 1944 (from 3 June)

About the expert
Taylor Downing is a historian, writer and broadcaster. He has written several best-selling books and has produced more than 200 television documentaries. His forthcoming book, The Army That Never Was: D-Day and the Great Deception, is on sale from 23 May, published by Icon Books.