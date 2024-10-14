What will I get out of each course?

Each course aims to give you a broad overview of some of history's biggest topics - from the Vikings to the medieval world - guided by an expert historian. At the end of the four weeks, you'll have read a host of fascinating features, tuned into an array of podcasts and videos, and test your learning with our bespoke quizzes - all designed to turn you into a mini expert.

I'm not a member of HistoryExtra. Can I still access the HistoryExtra Academy courses?

The HistoryExtra Academy is exclusive to HistoryExtra members, so you'll need to join up to be able to access the course content. You can find out how to join - including a special offer - here.

Can I still access the learning after the course has finished?

Yes! Each week's learning will be uploaded to the HistoryExtra Academy page and can be accessed at any time by HistoryExtra members. You'll be able to work through any completed courses in your own time, whenever you want.

I don't have a lot of spare time to complete each week's learning. Will that matter?

Not at all. We'll give you a rough indication of how long each piece of learning will take to read, watch or listen and you'll be free to dip in and out of it as you like.

What if I don't do all the learning - will I still get my certificate?

Yes of course!

Will the final masterclass be a live event? How can I submit my questions?

The bonus masterclass session with the course expert will be pre-recorded, but we'll make sure you have plenty of time to submit your questions, via e-mail or social media.

Where can I find our more about future courses?

We'll be announcing future courses on the website, as well as on social media. We'll also publish details in your weekly subscribe newsletter.