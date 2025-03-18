Royal residences have been a hotbed of drama, violence and intrigue down the centuries. In our new Academy video series Royal Residences: Secrets and Scandals, historian Kate Williams delves deep into the histories of nine British royal residences.

Explore the childhood home of Anne Boleyn – Hever Castle. Was it here that Anne made a decision about Henry VIII that would set her on a path to tragedy?

Discover the dark history of Holyrood Palace – where Mary, Queen of Scots private secretary was brutally murdered – and journey to Whitehall Palace, which started life as Henry VIII’s ‘party palace’ and later became the site of a bizarre quest for immortality involving corpse medicine and a secret laboratory.

Learn more about the origins of Henry VIII’s vast leisure complex, Hampton Court Palace – and venture into Conwy and Caernarfon Castle, two imposing medieval fortresses built by Edward I.

Finally, explore two of the most famous homes of the modern royal family: Windsor Castle – where princesses Elizabeth and Margaret were evacuated to during the Second World War – and Buckingham Palace, which has served as the official London residence of the UK’s sovereigns since 1837.

