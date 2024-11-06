A great way to honour your special moments

You can commemorate the most important events in your life with The Royal Mint’s new Sovereign Collection

Did you know the Sovereign is one of the world’s oldest coins still in production today? In fact, Sovereign coins were first struck for Tudor kings more than 500 years ago, before the modern version came into existence in 1817. Now known as the ‘chief coin of the world’, it’s a sought-after piece that holds a special place in the hearts of numismatists and is highly respected by collectors.

To this day, it’s made with precision and crafted with pride by The Royal Mint, its original maker. And next year promises to be the most legendary year yet for the Sovereign, making it a stunning way to mark your most important occasions.

The Sovereign Collection

The Sovereign 2025 Proof Edition pays tribute to its rich history with an homage to Jean Baptiste Merlen’s Royal Arms design on the reverse, which first appeared on the Sovereign more than two centuries ago and has been faithfully remastered using state-of-the-art technology.

Meanwhile, the obverse side of the coin was designed by Martin Jennings and features the official coinage portrait of His Majesty King Charles III, marking the first occasion for each iconic design to appear together on the Sovereign.

Better still, you’ll have a choice of a variety of multi-coin sets and single releases, including the Sovereign, Half-Sovereign and Piedfort Sovereign – all available as a UK gold Proof coin – as well as a fully frosted Five-Sovereign Piece finished to a Brilliant Uncirculated standard.