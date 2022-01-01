Decide the destiny of the Roman Republic with this captivating new game

Expeditions: Rome, the new release from THQ Nordic, takes you on an epic journey through the ranks of the military to the epicentre of power

Are you ready to avenge the mysterious death of your father and plot your way to the Roman Republic’s inner sanctum of power? That’s the narrative arc that awaits your character in Expeditions: Rome. The decisions you make and the relationships you form with real-life historical giants, however, are totally up to you…

In Expeditions: Rome, you can customize your character’s look, class, skills, and gender to match your playstyle. You begin life as a young ‘Legatus’ or a soldier in the Roman Legion, who is part of an effort to subdue a Greek rebellion, but wounded by the sudden and unexplained murder of your father, you have bloody revenge on your mind.

Step by step, you’ll increase your military prowess, strengthen your skills in the forge of combat, and become a Legatus everyone grows to respect – and fear. In Expeditions: Rome, you’ll exert the will of Rome through your actions across the Republic, from the azure blue coasts of Greece to the lush forests of Gaul.

The game’s developers have gone to painstaking lengths to recreate some of the Roman Legion’s most renowned characteristics to help bring the era more vividly to life. Look at the video below to discover just what made this military machine what it was, with insight from expert historians.