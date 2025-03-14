Discover the unique way you can honour the heroes of the Second World War

Celebrate the courage of those who served during the war with The Royal Mint’s latest commemorative coin

From D-Day to HMS Belfast and Sir Winston Churchill, The Royal Mint’s military-themed coins pay tribute to the nation’s most significant wartime events. And now, its latest release – the Stories of the Second World War Coin – will continue this legacy.

During the Second World War, the people of Britain and the Commonwealth played vital roles both overseas and on the home front. Indeed, it was the resilience of the soldiers, sailors and airmen who fought with extraordinary bravery, as well as the factory workers, medics and civilians who worked tirelessly to support the war effort, that helped to shape history for the better.

A one-of-a-kind piece

Created with the support of Imperial War Museums, the Stories of the Second World War 2025 UK 50p Coin commemorates the extraordinary acts of service and sacrifice by ordinary people during the six years of this war.

Designed by renowned artist Timothy Noad, the coin’s reverse features the 1939-45 Star, Defence, and War Medals, which were awarded to millions in recognition of their wartime contributions. The obverse, meanwhile, bears the official coinage portrait of His Majesty King Charles III.

Available in gold and silver Proof editions, as well as a Brilliant Uncirculated edition, this coin is perfect for numismatists, collectors and history enthusiasts alike.