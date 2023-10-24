Subscribe and receive a book of your choice!
PLUS access to HistoryExtra
|
Advertisement feature
|
Top 5 history hotspots
For a holiday with a sense of history, take a voyage to the past with Princess Cruises
Princess Cruises has been making history since 1965, sailing thousands of people to historic sites all over the world. If you want the thrill of seeing history where it happened, go with Princess – and enjoy your journey as much as the final destination. You’ll discover comfortable staterooms, incredible food and every type of entertainment under the sun. And, thanks to knowledgeable onboard experts, you’ll be offered a fascinating insight into the events that shaped your next port of call.
Here are 5 ports that you might choose to stop at:
|
Rome
Where better for historians to visit than the Eternal City? Walk in the footsteps of the Romans and it’s easy to imagine them marching to the forum or keeping order at the magnificent Colosseum – where amusement was a boisterous affair. Entertainment onboard is of a gentler, but no less thrilling nature. Try your luck in the casino, be entertained at the theatre or enjoy a refreshing cocktail at one of the many bars.
|
Tokyo
Dating from the early 7th-century, Sensoji, the ancient Buddhist temple in Asakusa, is a colourful, magnificent sight to behold – and well worth a visit. Or for more recent history and panoramic views of the city, climb to the top of the imposing red and white Tokyo Tower, built in 1958. That’s a good start for your Tokyo to-do list, along with sampling handmade sushi or taking to the stage for a spot of karaoke back onboard.
|
Athens
Before you dock, make sure you get an opportunity to listen to one of the fascinating onboard speakers, keen to share their knowledge of the history and culture of Greece. It’s the perfect way to set you up for visiting the serene Parthenon at it stands proud atop the Acropolis or Ancient Olympia, home to the Olypmic games – both breathtaking reminders of the incredible architectural achievements of 5th-century BC civilisation.
|
Cancun
For a magnificent example of an ancient civilisation, be sure to visit the ruins at Chichen Itza, a UNESCO World Heritage site founded in the 6th century. It’s one of the best you’ll find, although there are plenty of other Aztec and Mayan ruins to explore. Even before you arrive, the rich heritage and vibrant culture of Mexico is brought to you by Princess Cruises through local cuisine, tequila tastings and even live mariachi bands!
|
Panama
This fascinating city, set on the isthmus that links Central and South America, is full of archaeological ruins, churches and monuments, all telling the story of its past. Probably most impressive is the Panama Canal – a feat of engineering that was 400-years in the making, with builders carving their way through 51 miles of jungle and granite. Tackle that and you’ll be ready to navigate your way around the Princess Links putting course.
|
The Princess Difference
Princess Cruises is different from other cruise lines. Here’s how:
Destination leaders
You can go beyond the beaten track with more than 380 destinations worldwide.
Local discoveries
Immerse yourself in the local culture, from traditional ceremonies to learning skills.
Joyful rejuvenation
You’ll achieve peak bliss onboard at the adult-only retreat The Sanctuary or the serene Lotus Spa.
Welcoming experience
The friendly crew will go the extra mile to help you make the most of your holiday.
Personalised service
Smart OceanMedallion technology will allow you to easily open your stateroom door, order drinks and stay connected with the best Wi-Fi at sea.
|
Ready to embark on a voyage to