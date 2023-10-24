Advertisement feature

Top 5 history hotspots

For a holiday with a sense of history, take a voyage to the past with Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises has been making history since 1965, sailing thousands of people to historic sites all over the world. If you want the thrill of seeing history where it happened, go with Princess – and enjoy your journey as much as the final destination. You’ll discover comfortable staterooms, incredible food and every type of entertainment under the sun. And, thanks to knowledgeable onboard experts, you’ll be offered a fascinating insight into the events that shaped your next port of call.

Here are 5 ports that you might choose to stop at:

Rome Colosseum

Rome

Where better for historians to visit than the Eternal City? Walk in the footsteps of the Romans and it’s easy to imagine them marching to the forum or keeping order at the magnificent Colosseum – where amusement was a boisterous affair. Entertainment onboard is of a gentler, but no less thrilling nature. Try your luck in the casino, be entertained at the theatre or enjoy a refreshing cocktail at one of the many bars.

Tokyo skyline

Tokyo

Dating from the early 7th-century, Sensoji, the ancient Buddhist temple in Asakusa, is a colourful, magnificent sight to behold – and well worth a visit. Or for more recent history and panoramic views of the city, climb to the top of the imposing red and white Tokyo Tower, built in 1958. That’s a good start for your Tokyo to-do list, along with sampling handmade sushi or taking to the stage for a spot of karaoke back onboard.

Athens

Athens

Before you dock, make sure you get an opportunity to listen to one of the fascinating onboard speakers, keen to share their knowledge of the history and culture of Greece. It’s the perfect way to set you up for visiting the serene Parthenon at it stands proud atop the Acropolis or Ancient Olympia, home to the Olypmic games – both breathtaking reminders of the incredible architectural achievements of 5th-century BC civilisation.

Chichen Itza

Cancun

For a magnificent example of an ancient civilisation, be sure to visit the ruins at Chichen Itza, a UNESCO World Heritage site founded in the 6th century. It’s one of the best you’ll find, although there are plenty of other Aztec and Mayan ruins to explore. Even before you arrive, the rich heritage and vibrant culture of Mexico is brought to you by Princess Cruises through local cuisine, tequila tastings and even live mariachi bands!

Panama Canal

Panama

This fascinating city, set on the isthmus that links Central and South America, is full of archaeological ruins, churches and monuments, all telling the story of its past. Probably most impressive is the Panama Canal – a feat of engineering that was 400-years in the making, with builders carving their way through 51 miles of jungle and granite. Tackle that and you’ll be ready to navigate your way around the Princess Links putting course.

The Princess Difference

Princess Cruises is different from other cruise lines. Here’s how:

Destination leaders

You can go beyond the beaten track with more than 380 destinations worldwide.

Local discoveries

Immerse yourself in the local culture, from traditional ceremonies to learning skills.

Joyful rejuvenation

You’ll achieve peak bliss onboard at the adult-only retreat The Sanctuary or the serene Lotus Spa.

Welcoming experience

The friendly crew will go the extra mile to help you make the most of your holiday.

Personalised service

Smart OceanMedallion technology will allow you to easily open your stateroom door, order drinks and stay connected with the best Wi-Fi at sea.

