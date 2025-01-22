Perfect for both numismatists and collectors alike, the catalogue features gold, silver and base metal pieces struck to either Proof, Brilliant Uncirculated or Bullion standard, displaying a variety of themes. So, if you’re looking for an extraordinary coin to add to your collection, read on to discover some of this auction’s highlights.

What is a trial piece? Trial pieces are prototypes struck to test various aspects of a coin, such as physical characteristics, metal composition or the viability of technique. But with only around 30 pieces made and most destroyed after testing, they’re exceptionally rare. Meanwhile, die trial pieces are even rarer, as they are struck specifically to assess design details and the quality of the dies, with only a small number being kept for reference purposes.

Two national icons

One of the standout pieces in the auction is the British Lion and American Eagle 2024 1oz gold Bullion trial piece. Struck in 999.9 fine gold to Bullion Standard, this golden coin not only unites two national icons, but is also designed by John M. Mercanti, one of the most prolific coin designers in the history of the United States Mint.

The British lion features on the coats of arms of many powerful families across Europe and is a symbol of strength, courage and nobility in heraldry. Similarly, the bald eagle has represented the U.S. since 1782, frequently appearing on official documents, currency, flags and much more, embodying the ideals of independence, determination and resilience.

A classic design

If silver is more your style, the St George and the Dragon 2024 UK 2oz silver Proof trial piece is a classic choice. Struck in sterling silver and finished to the finest Proof standard, this timeless coin features the iconic duo synonymous with the Sovereign, thanks to Benedetto Pistrucci’s reverse design of the early 19th century.

Of course, the image of St George defeating the dragon has been depicted by many notable artists throughout history, from Peter Paul Rubens to Salvador Dali. But modern artists and coin designers have started to create different portrayals of the legendary tale. Jody Clark’s dynamic reverse design, for example, will be the first in a new series of bullion coins from The Royal Mint featuring the story.

A rare find

The 2009 Kew Gardens UK 50p coin was the rarest of its kind for almost 15 years, but the definitive 50p coin of His Majesty King Charles III’s reign – featuring the Atlantic salmon on the reverse – has now become the rarest in circulation, with just 200,000 coins produced in 2023.

Unsurprisingly, the King Charles III Definitives 2023 UK 50p base Proof trial piece is the star of the base metal coins available for auction. This special sample has been struck to Proof standard and is one of several definitive coins designed for His Majesty The King featuring flora and fauna from across the UK, each symbolic of a cause for concern or success in conservation.

Don’t miss your chance to bid on some of the rarest pieces produced by The Royal Mint. The question is, which will you choose?

