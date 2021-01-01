Accessibility Links

Bayeux Tapestry | Exclusive Podcast Series

We are excited to reveal our brand new podcast series, which delves into the history, legacy and future of the Bayeux Tapestry. 

Dramatically depicting the Norman invasion of 1066, the Bayeux Tapestry is one of the most captivating objects of the medieval age. This brand new podcast series takes an in-depth look at the 70-metre-long embroidery and what it can tell us about one of the medieval era’s most tumultuous moments. We speak to a range of experts to unpick some of the biggest questions surrounding the Tapestry, from its creation and purpose, to the incomplete story it recounts and its modern-day legacy.

Find all five episodes below, exclusively available on historyextra.com

Unravelling the Bayeux Tapestry Episode 1, When, Where & Why

Unravelling the Bayeux Tapestry Episode 2: How was the Tapestry created?

Unravelling the Bayeux Tapestry Episode 3: What story does the Tapestry tell?

Unravelling the Bayeux Tapestry Episode 4: What's missing?

Unravelling the Bayeux Tapestry Episode 5: What now?

Explore the richness of the Bayeux Tapestry

A scene from the Bayeux Tapestry depicting the Norman invasion of 1066. The tapestry was most likely embroidered by women in Norman England in a workshop setting using four embroidery stitches – stem stitch; split stitch; chain stitch; and laid work, sometimes called ‘Bayeux Stitch’, says Dr Alexandra Lester-Makin. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
The Bayeux Tapestry: what is it, why was it made and what story does it tell?

A scene from the Bayeux Tapestry depicting the Norman invasion of 1066. The tapestry was most likely embroidered by women in Norman England in a workshop setting using four embroidery stitches – stem stitch; split stitch; chain stitch; and laid work, sometimes called ‘Bayeux Stitch’, says Dr Alexandra Lester-Makin. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
The making of the Bayeux Tapestry: who made it, how long did it take, and how has it survived?

Norman cavalry charge the enemy in this detail from the Bayeux Tapestry. Debate rages over the pros and cons of the tapestry leaving France for the first time in more than 900 years. (Photo by Photo 12/Getty Images)
Will the Bayeux Tapestry actually come to Britain?

Norman cavalry on the charge in the Bayeux Tapestry. (Image by Bettmann/Getty Images)
Why the Nazis fell in love with the Bayeux Tapestry

Harold Godwinson is proclaimed king of England in the Bayeux Tapestry. It may have been commissioned by a Norman but this magnificent artwork repeatedly acknowledges the English leader’s piety and courage. (Photo by Universal History Archive/Getty Images)
Why is Harold Godwinson a hero of the Bayeux Tapestry?

A scene from the Bayeux Tapestry depicting a naked man with an erection reaching out towards a naked woman, who is covering both her face and her pudenda with her hands. (© Bayeux Museum)
The Bayeux Tapestry with knobs on: what do the tapestry’s 93 penises tell us?

READ MORE ABOUT THE BAYEUX TAPESTRY

Now examine the entire Bayeux Tapestry yourself

The Bayeux Museum, where the Bayeux Tapestry is currently housed, has digitised the full 70 metres of this Norman chronicle. Visit their website to examine it in full.

Princes in the Tower Podcast Series

Enjoyed this podcast series? You might also like our 8-part series on the medieval murder mystery of the Princes in the Tower. 

We re-examine the historical evidence and speak to experts Lauren Johnson, Nathen Amin, Matt Lewis, Chris Skidmore and Leanda De Lisle, for their take on what really happened in one of history’s most fascinating cold cases.

