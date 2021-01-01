Bayeux Tapestry | Exclusive Podcast Series

We are excited to reveal our brand new podcast series, which delves into the history, legacy and future of the Bayeux Tapestry.
Dramatically depicting the Norman invasion of 1066, the Bayeux Tapestry is one of the most captivating objects of the medieval age. This brand new podcast series takes an in-depth look at the 70-metre-long embroidery and what it can tell us about one of the medieval era’s most tumultuous moments. We speak to a range of experts to unpick some of the biggest questions surrounding the Tapestry, from its creation and purpose, to the incomplete story it recounts and its modern-day legacy.
