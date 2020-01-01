Accessibility Links

Defining moments: Agincourt may have been the springboard for Henry V's conquest of Normandy but it was the treaty of Troyes that secured his position as next in line to the crown of France. (Photo by Getty Images)
Medieval

Henry V’s greatest victory (and it wasn’t at the battle of Agincourt)

Georgian

The Cato Street conspiracy Georgian terrorists: the bungled plot to kill the cabinet

20th Century

Simon Jenkins: “Wales needs to get over England and be Wales again”

James Hamilton's 1880s painting 'The Massacre of Glencoe'.
Stuart

Hell at Glencoe: what led to the massacre in the Scottish Highlands?

Cat burglars scaled walls and climbed through lofty windows. (Illustration by Rachel Dickens for BBC History Magazine)
20th Century

The rise of the cat burglar 

An engraving depicts a frost fair on the Thames
Victorian

Frozen: Britain’s Little Ice Age

Did medieval people take baths? This 15th-century illustration would suggest so – and shows a man climbing out of a tub. Medieval doctors prescribed bathing as a cure for conditions ranging from bladder stones to melancholy. (Photo by Bridgeman)
Medieval

The (not so) stinky Middle Ages: why medieval people were cleaner than we think

Georgian

The Vampyre stirs: 200 years of vampire entertainment

Stuart

The amazing life of Jeffrey Hudson, the queen’s dwarf

Few war leaders have been more profoundly steeped in history than Winston Churchill, who drew inspiration from his ancestor – and one of Britain's most celebrated generals – the Duke of Marlborough (left). (Images by Getty Images/Bridgeman
Second World War

Sending history into battle: the lessons that war leaders have tried to learn from the past

Georgian

5 smells that made Georgian England

Stuart

From musketeers to Macron: 10 remarkable facts about the Sun King, Louis XIV

A voter in a British election in 1923.
Victorian

A new political climate? The UK’s long tradition of winter elections

The Persian ambassador bows before Louis XIV in the Palace of Versailles
Stuart

King of the world: how Louis XIV turned France into a global power

A c1860 depiction of Wentworth Works steel manufacturer in Sheffield
Victorian

Why Britain punched above its weight

Anglo-Saxon

Michael Wood “As a racism row rumbles on, is it time to retire the term ‘Anglo-Saxon’?”

Victorian

Travel to Luxembourg: rural beauty and Gothic grandeur

A Russian battery at the siege of the Austrian-Hungarian fortress of Przemysl, 1 Oct 1914. (Photo by Hulton Archive-Getty Images)
First World War

The Fortress: An epic battle of World War I

'Yorktown' sustains a hit during the battle of Midway. The US aircraft carrier sank three days later but, by then, the Japanese had accepted that their attempt to land a war-winning blow had failed. (Photo by © CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)
Second World War

How miraculous was the battle of Midway?

War criminal? William the Conqueror shown on horseback in the Bayeux Tapestry. The king's Harrying of the North was a military success but a human catastrophe – one that even appalled chroniclers traditionally sympathetic to the Norman regime. (Photo by Bridgeman)
Anglo-Saxon

Was William the Conqueror a war criminal? The brutal story of the Harrying of the North

Plantagenet

Blood brothers: Richard III’s battle with his siblings

20th Century

Escape from East Berlin: an audacious bid to tunnel under the Berlin Wall

Richard III, anonymous painting around 1500. (Photo by Alamy)
Plantagenet

The house of York

Margaret Thatcher surrounded by British soldiers of the 1st Battalion, Royal Hampshire Regiment, during a surprise visit to the Falkland Islands, January 1983. Britain has
Period

How the Falklands War fired up Britain

Crusaders defeat the Turks at Dorylaeum in 1097, as shown in a 14th-century illumination
Medieval

Crusaders: did they fight for God or gold?

Elizabethan

Henri III: Elizabeth I’s unlikely ally

General Modern

The corner shop revolution

Jan Žižka, the general whose peasant army defied the Holy Roman Empire in the 1420s.
Medieval

Christ’s communists: the radical religious sect that challenged the Holy Roman Empire

A portrait of Russian empress Catherine the Great
Georgian

Catherine the Great: Hypocrite, reactionary, usurper, sex maniac?

A painting of the Princes in the Tower
Medieval

Did Richard III really kill the Princes in the Tower?

20th Century

From slums to suburbs: Britain’s council house revolution

Second World War

The brutal blitzkrieg: the 1939 invasion of Poland

A 16th-century map showing Magellan's ship
Tudor

A voyage from hell: how Magellan’s circumnavigation of the world changed history

US soldiers in Vietnam
20th Century

From the Napoleonic Wars to Vietnam and Iraq: a history of war trauma

Aerial view of Dover Castle
Norman

Explore Explore Dover Castle: Britain’s first line of defence

An Indian cricket team in imperial Britain. (Photo by Elliott & Fry/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
20th Century

An Indian cricket team in imperial Britain

Changdeokgung Palace in South Korea
20th Century

Travel Seoul, South Korea: a modern metropolis rising from ruins

Native American leader Sitting Bull
Victorian

My history hero Sitting Bull (1831–90)

Winner takes all: A painting shows the French ship 'Redoutable' clashing with the British 'Temeraire'.
Georgian

Trafalgar, a futile victory? Why Nelson’s triumph didn’t turn the tide on Napoleon

Stuart

The Civil War cross-dressers: the women who swapped dresses for breeches

Tudor

5 ways in which Henry VIII’s “bastard son” rocked the Tudor court

Uncertain futures: Children of black American servicemen and white British women often spent time in case, such as this group photographed at Holnicote House in Somerset. (Photo by Lesley York – Author provided)
20th Century

Mixed-race babies born after the Second World War

Professor Dame Janet L Nelson has published extensively on early medieval Europe. She is professor emeritus at King's College London, a fellow of the British Academy and a former president of the Royal Historical Society. Her previous books include 'Charles the Bald' (1992) and 'The Frankish World' (1996). (Photograph by Frank Monks)
Medieval

Books interview with Janet Nelson: “The only way this huge regime could work was by Charlemagne trusting his own instincts”

Margaret Hodge has been the MP for Barking since 1994. She held a number of ministerial positions during the 1997–2010 Labour administration, and was appointed DBE in 2015. (Photo by AP/REX/Shutterstock)
20th Century

My history hero: Katharine Graham (1917–2001)

Striking machinists at Dagenham's Ford plant. (Photo by Getty Images)
20th Century

Back on Planet Earth: what world did Neil Armstrong leave behind in 1969?

Clash between the English Temeraire and the French Redoutable ships during the Battle of Trafalgar, October 21, 1805. (Photo by DeAgostini/Getty Images)
Georgian

The battle of Trafalgar

Henry III during the Second Barons' War
Medieval

The barons’ crusade: why rebel lords waged holy war against Henry III

Stuart

Why Charles I had to die

20th Century

1919: Britain’s red summer

In 1733, as part of a plot to blow up a Protestant church, a group of Catholics claimed they were being terrorised by a poltergeist… or so the story went. (Illustration by Ben Jones for BBC History Magazine)
Georgian

5 Georgian ghost hoaxes

Nancy Astor. (Photo by Getty Images)
General Modern

Rachel Reeves on women who changed politics

British soldiers guard an oil pipeline, leading from Iraq to Palestine, at the Kishon river, in what is now Israel, in 1941. When Baghdad was retaken, the flow of oil was restored. (Image by Bridgeman)
Second World War

The (forgotten) Iraq war

St Catharine's College, Cambridge has already removed a bell from view after concluding it came from a slave plantation. (Image by Alamy)
Tudor

Anna Whitelock Confronting slavery’s legacy

1960s model. (Photo by Alamy)
20th Century

Women in the 1960s

John Hardyng, a royal spy and cartographer who witnessed some of the 15th century's most extraordinary events. (Illustration by Sue Gent for BBC History Magazine)
Medieval

John Hardyng: Henry V’s secret agent

British troops learn to swim in full kit on a training course in May 1944.
Second World War

D-Day: why the training was deadlier than the assault

Tudor

The fury that fuelled the rise of atheism

Second World War

D-Day 75 Visit our D-Day hub

The coronation of Queen Victoria in June 1838. Despite the many challenges of her childhood, she emerged as a fresh start for the monarchy after the unpopular regime of her uncles, Kings George and William IV. (Image by Bridgeman)
Victorian

“Victoria’s unusual childhood was the making of her reign”: Lucy Worsley on the queen’s youth

Historian and geographer Jared Diamond
20th Century

Books interview with Jared Diamond: “With countries, as with people, crises attract attention”

A portrait of Anne Lister
Victorian

The real ‘Gentleman Jack’: the secret life of Anne Lister, Britain’s ‘first modern lesbian’

Looking out across the Channel, shell craters pockmark Pointe du Hoc – a German artillery position seized by US Rangers. The promontory is one of many reminders of D-Day along the Normandy coastline. (Photo by Getty Images)
Second World War

History explorer: D-Day beaches

Jared Diamond (Photo by Jochen Braun)
20th Century

Jared Diamond on countries in crisis

In his native Como, Pliny the Younger's fame is reflected in his statue on the city cathedral's imposing west front, which was built in the 15th century. (Image by AKG Images)
Roman

Pliny’s Rome: Vesuvius, vice and vestal virgins

A 1954 illustration of a woman wearing nylons. Lightweight, easy to conceal and fiercely sought after, stockings were a favourite with smugglers. (Photo by Bridgeman)
20th Century

Nylon pirates: the postwar craze for cut-price stockings

Notre Dame of Paris at first light (Photo by Captblack76-Dreamstime.com)
Medieval

Notre-Dame

Victorian

Visit our Queen Victoria hub

A portrait of Fridtjof Nansen, taken after his daring expedition across Greenland. (Image by Alamy)
Victorian

My history hero Paul Rose chooses Fridtjof Nansen

