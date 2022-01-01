History Extra logo
The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed
  1. Home
  2. BBC History Magazine
  3. Subscription offer 2022

Subscribe to BBC History Magazine for just £39.99 every 13 issues saving 49% off the shop price and receive an exclusive Royal History bundle worth £95*

*When you subscribe to BBC History Magazine today you will receive an EXCLUSIVE Royal History bundle worth £95.
    The bundle includes:
    • Crown & Sceptre: A New History of the British Monarchy from William the Conqueror to Elizabeth II by Tracy Borman
    • The Queen: A Guide to Her Life and Times, from the makers of BBC History Magazine. This special edition explores the Queen’s remarkable reign, delving into the key moments of her rule as well as her life away from the throne.
    • 5-part Masterclass: Tudor Royal Women with Tracy Borman. This five-part online lecture series focuses on some of the most celebrated women of the Tudor period, from the six wives of Henry VIII to Elizabeth I and her “bloody” sister, Mary.
    Whether it's exploring the historical background to the world of today, or revisiting the stories of the distant past, a BBC History Magazine subscription brings it all to life in vivid detail. Each month, an unrivalled selection of historians and authors, including Michael Wood, David Olusoga, Mary Beard, and Antony Beevor, share their insights into a wide range of topics, exploring everything from ancient civilisations to modern military, social and political history. In addition, BBC History Magazine provides a comprehensive book review section and a guide to the pick of history programmes on TV. The magazine is always accurate, authoritative, and accessible, and beautifully illustrated throughout with a fascinating range of historical photographs, paintings, and artefacts. Whatever your favourite era, it's well worth subscribing to Britain's favourite history magazine. Plus, all UK subscribers will receive a specially curated email of what’s to expect in your next issue.

      Benefits include:

      • Pay just £39.99 every 13 issues – saving 49% on the shop price
      • PLUS get a Royal History bundle worth £95
      • Never miss an issue of Britain’s bestselling history magazine
      • Delivery to your door wherever you are
      • Specially curated email of what to expect in your next issue

      Subscribe today, for yourself or as a gift

      * This offer is only open to new UK Direct Debit customers subscribing to BBC History Magazine. You will pay £39.99 every 13 issues, saving 49% on the usual shop price. Crown & Sceptre by Tracy Borman and The Queen special edition are subject to availability; we reserve the right to fulfil all subsequent orders with a product of equal value. Please allow up to 6 weeks for delivery, but we will endeavour to fulfil orders at the earliest opportunity. Full details of the Direct Debit Guarantee are available on request. Your subscription will start with the next available issue. You may cancel at any time and receive a full refund on any outstanding issues by contacting your bank or building society. Written confirmation may also be required. Please be aware that if your subscription includes an Added Extra such as a book this will only be available to UK subscribers paying via Direct Debit.