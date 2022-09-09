How to log in
1
Install the correct app for your device from the Apple App Store (iPhone) or Google Play Store (Android)
2
If you are a print or digital editions subscriber please upgrade your subscription on the website here.
3
Follow the dialogue on your app to the login page, and enter your subscriber password and email
4
Congratulations you can now access your favourite history on the go, anytime, anywhere.
Need help?
If you have any questions, visit our FAQ page or contact our team at support@historyextra.com