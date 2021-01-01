HistoryExtra.com Digital Subscription Terms

Digital Subscription Terms

Please read these Digital Subscription Terms (the Terms) carefully. These Terms, together with our Privacy Policy and Website Terms and Conditions, tell you how we will provide our digital subscription service to you, how you and we may change or end the digital subscription contract, what to do if there is a problem and other important information. We may amend these Terms at any time to ensure that we remain compliant with relevant laws and regulations. Please check these Terms regularly for any changes. If we make any important changes to the Terms we will notify you by email.

Accessing our Website

Access to HistoryExtra.com (our Website) is permitted to subscribers during their subscription period and we reserve the right to suspend, withdraw, discontinue or change all or any part or content of our Website without notice. If we withdraw or discontinue subscriptions or the Website, we will offer you a pro- rata refund of your subscription fees. We will not be liable to you if for any reason our Website is unavailable at any time or for any period.

The Website has a limited amount of free content. Please note that website content is not available to magazine subscribers as part of their print or digital edition subscription. Please also note that digital magazine subscriptions purchased from iTunes, Google Play, Amazon or Zinio do not include subscription access to the Website.

Our contract with you

How you can sign up to our digital subscription service.

To access unlimited digital content on our Website you will need to buy our digital subscription by clicking on the subscription link on the homepage or visiting historyextra.com/join. You must be 18 years old or older, have the power to enter into a contract with us, and not be prevented from doing so under any local laws.

Where to find the price for your digital subscription.

The price of the digital subscription is indicated at the checkout when you have placed your order and in your order confirmation email when your transaction has been processed. The price may vary from time to time or by country. We may withdraw any special offers at any time.

When you must pay and how you must pay.

The checkout page displays the different payment methods that we accept. You must pay for your digital subscription before you can access the Website content.

Renewal Payments: Your debit/credit card will be debited at the beginning of your subscription and at the agreed frequency thereafter (unless you have cancelled – see “Ending Your Subscription” below.

Your Digital Subscription will automatically renew.

At the end of your initial digital subscription period, it will automatically renew on a rolling basis for the same period of time as your initial subscription, unless you give us notice that you would like to cancel via email or via your account settings(see “Ending Your Subscription” below). We reserve the right to change your digital subscription price and/or benefits with 30 days’ notice and if you object to these changes, you may terminate your digital subscription within this 30 day notice period. We may transfer this agreement to someone else. We may transfer our rights and obligations under these terms to another organisation. You are not allowed to transfer your digital subscription to anyone else - it is personal to you.

Your digital subscription

Free Trial

If you choose to become a subscriber through a trial offer, your trial offer will cost you the trial price offered. At the end of your stated trial period, your subscription will automatically continue on a rolling monthly or annual basis (this will be made known to you before you complete registration to the trial offer) at the rate notified to you at the time of purchase. You may cancel at any time during the free trial period by emailing support@historyextra.com. If you cancel your trial, your access to the Website will stop at the end of the trial period.

Access to content

Once you have signed up for a digital subscription you will immediately be able to access the digital content until your subscription expires or is otherwise terminated by you or us as set out in these Terms. Your subscription will start immediately, and you will be able to access unlimited articles and podcasts on the Website.

All content on the Website is provided in English. A digital subscription requires an internet connection as all content is hosted online. Content may only be downloaded or used for personal use.

Length of digital subscription

Your digital subscription will start immediately upon payment. Your minimum subscription period and any renewal period will vary depending on the subscription chosen under the offer advertised. We will tell you your minimum subscription term before you agree to purchase your subscription, and this will be set out in your welcome email, along with details of any trial period and how to cancel your digital subscription.

You may receive a ‘free trial’ or ‘introductory offer’ as part of your digital subscription. When the free trial or introductory offer period finishes, your subscription will automatically continue at the price quoted on the Website during the sign-up process, unless you cancel before the end of the trial or introductory period. We will send you a reminder notification (in accordance with your communication preferences) before any renewal following a free trial or introductory period or before an annual renewal, including instructions on how to cancel, and details on the price and term of the recurring agreement.

Services Suspension

We may have to suspend your subscription to deal with technical problems, make minor technical changes, or update the digital content to reflect changes in relevant laws and regulatory requirements.

Your rights if we suspend the supply of products. We will wherever possible contact you in advance to tell you we will be suspending your subscription. If we have to suspend your subscription (and it’s not because of your breach of these Terms or the Website Terms and Conditions) we will extend the length of your current digital subscription so that your digital subscription is for the same term as it would have been without the suspension.

We may also suspend supply of the digital content if you do not pay, or if you breach (or we suspect you have breached) these Terms or the Website Terms and Conditions. If you do not pay us for your digital subscription when you are supposed to, we may suspend your subscription until you have paid us the outstanding amounts. We will contact you to tell you we are suspending your subscription.

Passwords and security

If you use a password to access the Subscription: No password may be made available to anyone else for the purpose of using the Subscription. Please notify us immediately my emailing support@historyextra.com if you become aware of any disclosure of your password. If we suspect (acting reasonably) that your password is being used by someone else, we may cancel or suspend your digital subscription.

Ending your subscription

To end your subscription, please let us know by doing one of the following:

Cancel in My account by visiting, historyextra.com/user-settings/ . Or, Email us at support@historyextra.com. Please provide your name, email address and subscription number.

Ending your subscription because we are going to or have suspended supply of the digital content for technical reasons, in each case for a period of more than seven days. If you are ending your subscription for this reason, the subscription will end immediately, and we will refund you in full for any months which you have paid for in advance.

If you cancel within fourteen (14) days of the first payment following any trial period at the start of your subscription (or any subsequent annual renewal), we will refund any payments received from you using the same method of payment that you used to purchase your subscription.

In all other cases, your subscription will continue until your current digital subscription term ends and you will not be refunded pro-rata if you cancel before the end of your term. This does not affect your statutory rights.

Tell us you want to end your trial or promotional period

To end your Website subscription, please let us know by doing one of the following:

Cancel in My account by visiting historyextra.com/user-settings/ . Or, Email us at support@historyextra.com. Please provide your name, email address and subscription number.

Offers and promotions

Offers and prices will vary from time to time and by country. Please check our subscriptions page for up-to-date options on subscriptions (and available offers).

Promotional offers and incentives are subject to availability and may be changed at any time, subject to applicable laws.

Some offers are only available to new customers and subscribers.

Contacting customer services

How to tell us about problems. If you have any questions or complaints about the product, please contact us. You can write to us at support@historyextra.com

We will notify you of any material changes to your subscription (including changes to the price of your subscription or the frequency of payments/billing period), together with your right to cancel if you do not wish to continue with your subscription at least 30 days before any changes take effect. If we do not hear from you, your continued payment will be taken as acceptance of any changes. Please contact support@historyextra.com with any queries about changes.