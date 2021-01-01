HistoryExtra is getting more features

Over the last year, we’ve been working to improve the HistoryExtra site and talking to users about how we make it a richer and deeper experience.

As part of this evolution, and in common with many other publishers, we’re moving the site to a subscription model. As a subscriber, you’ll not only have unlimited access to our extensive archive, but also a wealth of new features including on-demand access to our virtual lectures and masterclasses, free access to our special podcast series (currently only available via Apple subscriptions) and ad-free versions of podcasts that we produce going forward, plus the ability to download our pick of our best Special Editions – carefully curated deep dives into specific eras and moments in history.