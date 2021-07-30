A hard-fought history of trespass

Nick Hayes, author of The Book of Trespass, discusses the contested history of land ownership in England, from William the Conqueror to the Kinder trespass. He recounts moments from history when people have come to blows over whether our natural resources should belong to the many, or be accessed only by a privileged few.

Advertisement

Nick Hayes is the author of The Book of Trespass: Crossing the Lines that Divide Us (Bloomsbury, 2021)