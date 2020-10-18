Accessibility Links

MEDIEVAL LIFE AND DEATH DAYS

BBC History Weekend has made the decision to postpone the Medieval Life and Death day event scheduled to take place on 14 March at the British Library. The event will now take place on 25 July 2020 at the British Library. If you had a ticket to this event you will have been emailed with information. Should you have any questions or concerns please contact events.team@immediate.co.uk

Chester | 16–18 October 2020

Chester Town Hall

Winchester | 6–8 November 2020

Winchester Guildhall

Tickets on sale May 2020. Sign up to our newsletter to be the first to know more, and take a look at some highlights from our 2019 Chester event below…