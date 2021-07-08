Terms and conditions

These terms and conditions apply to the online virtual lectures (each an “event”) provided by Immediate Media Company Limited, a company registered in England and Wales under company number 05715415, with our registered office and main trading address at Vineyard House, 44 Brook Green, London W6 7BT (“we”, “us” or “Immediate”).

When you book to attend any of our events, you are agreeing to be bound by these terms and conditions. You should read these terms and conditions carefully before making a booking. We recommend that you save a copy of these terms and conditions for future reference.

Booking and Payment

When you submit a booking for an event, you are making an application to us to attend that event. Our acceptance of your booking will take place when we issue a written confirmation of your booking via email and provide you with the access details required to enable you to attend the event. It is your responsibility to ensure that the email address you provide to us is valid.

The price of the event will be as quoted on our website from time to time, except in cases of obvious error.

All fees must be paid in full at the time we accept your booking.

Payment can only be made by credit or debit card. Cash or cheques will not be accepted.

All bookings are non-transferable and must not be resold or passed on for commercial gain. You must not share, sell or otherwise make available to any other person the link, password and/or other access details we may provide you to enable you to attend the event. You agree to notify us immediately if you become aware of any unauthorised use of your password or account identifiers by others.

We reserve the right to refuse an application for access to an event.

By submitting a booking for an event, you warrant that: 1) you are legally capable of entering into binding contracts; 2)you are at least 18 years old; and 3) you have a credit or debit card that we accept and you have been authorised to use such credit or debit card (e.g. it is in your name or you have permission to use it).

Cancellations, Refund and Changes to the Event

We reserve the right to cancel any event or make changes to the date, time and/or content of an event.

If an event is cancelled by Immediate, we will notify you as soon as possible and (except as set out in section 2.6 below) refund the amount paid by you for the event.

If we have to change the date or time of an event or replace a speaker, we will notify you as soon as possible and your booking will be transferred or updated to reflect the new time and/or date. We will make every reasonable effort to ensure that any replacement speaker has similar expertise to the one advertised (although the title of the event may change).

No refund will be given if the time of the event changes or if we replace the speaker. We will only offer a refund in the event of a change in the date of the event if you request a refund.

Once a booking is completed and confirmed by us, we will not offer any refund to you should you decide not to attend the event. Bookings for an event cannot be transferred to another event or to another date for the same event.

There is no entitlement to a refund where we are forced to cancel part or all of an event due to reasons beyond our reasonable control.

Data Protection

To find out what personal data we collect and how we use it, please visit our privacy policy at https://policies.immediate.co.uk/privacy/

Limitation of Liability

We are not responsible for any:

third party platforms on or via which an event is accessed, facilitated or hosted (your access to and use of any such platforms is at your own risk and may be subject to the relevant third party’s own terms and conditions);

loss or damage which results from breach by you of any of these terms and conditions or your negligence;

losses not caused by our breach;

loss of profits or other consequential, indirect or incidental losses;

loss, damage and expenses incurred as a result of an infringement by you of the copyright, trade mark, moral rights or other rights of any third party; and/or

any delays, interruptions or inability to access the event caused by your internet connection or similar technical faults.

We exclude our liability to the full extent permitted by law for any loss or damage occurring to any attendee arising from his or her attending an event.

You agree to defend, indemnify, and hold harmless Immediate its parents, subsidiaries, and affiliates from any and all claims, liabilities, costs, and expenses, including, but not limited to, legal fees and expenses, arising out of a breach by you (or any user of your account) of your obligations, representation and/or warranties under these terms and conditions.

Except as stated above in this section 4, Immediate’s total liability to you is limited to the fee you have paid for the relevant event.

Intellectual Property

All materials including, without limitation, software, images, text, graphics, logos, patents, trademarks, service marks, photographs, audio, videos and all other materials which form part of the event are protected by copyright laws and other intellectual property laws. Nothing in these terms and conditions shall be deemed to create a license in or under any such intellectual property rights, and you agree not to sell, license, rent, modify, distribute, copy, reproduce, transmit, publish, adapt, edit or otherwise exploit such materials or infringe the copyright, trade mark, moral rights or other rights of Immediate or any third party.

General

We reserve the right to amend these terms and conditions from time to time, if we deem this necessary, for example to reflect changes in relevant laws or regulatory requirements.

If at any time one or more provisions contained in these terms and conditions is, or becomes, invalid, illegal or unenforceable in any respect, this shall not affect the validity, legality or enforceability of the remaining provisions which shall remain in full force and effect.

These terms and conditions constitutes the entire agreement between you and Immediate.

These terms and conditions are a contract between you and Immediate. A person who is not party to these terms and conditions or a contract shall not have any rights under or in connection with them under the Contracts (Rights of Third Parties) Act 1999.

These terms and conditions are governed by English law and the parties hereby submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts.