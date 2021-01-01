Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine, BBC History Revealed and BBC World Histories Magazine

  1. Home
  2. History in lockdown
Jan21_Learn
HISTORICAL RECIPES HISTORY QUIZZES HISTORICAL TV AND FILM LOCKDOWN LEARNING VIRTUAL EVENTS HERITAGE VISITS

History learning in lockdown

Browse guides and facts on history's big topics, and then put your new knowledge to the test with our selection of quizzes
Harold Godwinson is proclaimed king of England in the Bayeux Tapestry. It may have been commissioned by a Norman but this magnificent artwork repeatedly acknowledges the English leader’s piety and courage. (Photo by Universal History Archive/Getty Images)
Norman

Editor's pick 11 fascinating articles on the Normans you can read right now

Marble statue of a young Roman girl
Roman

Everything you wanted to know about Roman Britain – but were afraid to ask

Elizabeth I
Elizabethan

History quiz: how much do you know about Tudor Queen Elizabeth I?

Victorian

Your guide to Queen Victoria and a timeline of her life – plus 16 fascinating facts

Georgian

9 podcasts about war and military history to listen to right now

Medieval

Black Death facts: your guide to “the worst catastrophe in recorded history”

Jan21_Escape

Escape to the past

Take a break and escape into history with our pick of what to read and watch – with TV and film recommendations, podcast lists and must-read articles from the BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed magazine archives…
Rege-Jean Page as Simon Basset and Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton
Georgian

Bridgerton: “A period drama like no other”

Illustration of Gudrid Thorbjarnardóttir
Viking

The amazing life of a great female Viking explorer

The British poster for 'Mary, Queen of Scots' (2018). Margot Robbie as Queen Elizabeth I and Saoirse Ronan as Mary Stuart. (© Focus Features / courtesy Everett Collection)
General Modern

The best historical TV shows and films to stream right now

General Modern

9 of the best historical novels – as chosen by expert historians

Victorian

Smiling Victorians: why it’s a myth that our ancestors didn’t smile for pictures

General Modern

Self Made: the real story of Madam CJ Walker, America’s first black female millionaire

Jan21_Create

Try out historical recipes and projects

Take a break with our escapist picks, with quirky articles from the BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed magazine archives…
Prinsesstårta. (Photo by Samantha Nott)
20th Century

Historical recipes: Prinsesstårta – learn how to make

A pile of books
General Modern

How to write a historical novel and get it published: 9 tips from bestselling authors Alison Weir, Hilary Mantel and more

If you’re interested in learning about history at home, there are plenty of short courses available online on a variety of topics. (Photo by Getty Images)
21st Century

How to become a history student at home

20th Century

A beginner’s guide to art history

Magazine

57 history questions for your home pub quiz

Second World War

Hitler and Stalin’s utopian dreams

Jan21_Explore

Explore historical sites and museums from home

From the sites and exhibitions offering virtual access, to historians' tours of the best historical gems in Britain and beyond…
The British Museum in London
Magazine

Virtual museum and monument tours: how to explore the wonders of history from your home

Aerial view of Dover Castle
Norman

Explore Explore Dover Castle: Britain’s first line of defence

A view from the Choir of Canterbury Cathedral looking towards Trinity Chapel, which was built in the 12th century to house the remains of Thomas Becket. (Photo by Alamy)
Medieval

History explorer The wonder of medieval cathedrals

20th Century

A beginner’s guide to art history

Magazine

57 history questions for your home pub quiz

20th Century

When British pop invaded America