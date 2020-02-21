March 2020 issue of BBC History Revealed out now!

Plus: we examine how Hitler appropriated a symbol of peace – the swastika – and made it an emblem of Nazism; recount ten gruesome botched executions from history; delve into counterfactual history in our new What If… feature; and profile Arthur Cravan, Oscar Wilde’s poet and provocateur nephew.

Inside our March 2020 issue…

Beating the Black Death

The medieval era was a time of plagues, poxes and pestilence, when human understanding of disease was shaped by the movements of the planets in the night sky and everyday infections often proved fatal. How did anyone survive it all?

The extraordinary life of Arthur Cravan

Poet, pugilist and provocateur: meet Oscar Wilde’s wayward nephew

Stoke Field 1487

Henry VII defends his crown from Richard III’s ‘nephew’ in the final battle of the Wars of the Roses

Graphic History: Nuclear Testing

The first test, a lost paradise, and why you should think twice about that glass of milk

From Ballroom to Battlefield

Step inside the Duchess of Richmond’s ball, the glamorous 1815 society event that preceded the Waterloo campaign

How the Nazis Stole the Swastika

It became a symbol of hatred and fear in the 20th century, but that belies its long history as a sign of fortune and hope. Discover how the swastika came to be both reviled and revered

Top 10: Botched Executions

You might think being executed was bad enough, but sometimes capital punishments went horribly, horribly wrong.

What If…

The Spanish Armada of 1588 had landed in England?

PLUS

We explore Kensington Palace, delve into the gruesome case of the Rillington Place Strangler, celebrate the construction of the Eiffel Tower, bring you the latest history book releases, and discover the past through iconic photographs.

