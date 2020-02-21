March 2020 issue of BBC History Revealed out now!
We’re exploring the world of medieval medicine: from the diseases of the era – and the weird and (sometimes) wonderful remedies apothecaries used to treat them – to the harsh realities of surgery and why going to hospital was really a last resort…
Plus: we examine how Hitler appropriated a symbol of peace – the swastika – and made it an emblem of Nazism; recount ten gruesome botched executions from history; delve into counterfactual history in our new What If… feature; and profile Arthur Cravan, Oscar Wilde’s poet and provocateur nephew.
Inside our March 2020 issue…
Beating the Black Death
Beating the Black Death
The medieval era was a time of plagues, poxes and pestilence, when human understanding of disease was shaped by the movements of the planets in the night sky and everyday infections often proved fatal. How did anyone survive it all?
The extraordinary life of Arthur Cravan
Poet, pugilist and provocateur: meet Oscar Wilde’s wayward nephew
Stoke Field 1487
Henry VII defends his crown from Richard III’s ‘nephew’ in the final battle of the Wars of the Roses
Graphic History: Nuclear Testing
The first test, a lost paradise, and why you should think twice about that glass of milk
From Ballroom to Battlefield
Step inside the Duchess of Richmond’s ball, the glamorous 1815 society event that preceded the Waterloo campaign
How the Nazis Stole the Swastika
It became a symbol of hatred and fear in the 20th century, but that belies its long history as a sign of fortune and hope. Discover how the swastika came to be both reviled and revered
Top 10: Botched Executions
You might think being executed was bad enough, but sometimes capital punishments went horribly, horribly wrong.
What If…
The Spanish Armada of 1588 had landed in England?
PLUS
We explore Kensington Palace, delve into the gruesome case of the Rillington Place Strangler, celebrate the construction of the Eiffel Tower, bring you the latest history book releases, and discover the past through iconic photographs.