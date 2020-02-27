Issue 21 of BBC World Histories is out now
The March/April 2020 issue of BBC World Histories magazine is now on sale
BBC World Histories, a title from the makers of BBC History Magazine, brings you a fresh take on our global past – and how it shapes our lives today.
In our March/April 2020 issue, now on sale:
Aztecs in their own words
How historians are using pictorial sources and indigenous journals to revise European narratives of Aztec history | By Camilla Townsend
Menopause: A time of change
Susan Mattern considers the evolution of our understanding of the menopause, and its influence on women’s roles in societies around the world
The history of the nation state
The idea of national communities forged by geography and culture may seem self-evident. Yet nation states have a relatively short past – and may not have a long future, writes Jerry Brotton
Ideas of nationhood
What happens when regions want to break away from larger states? Experts review independence movements in Scotland, Catalonia, Iraqi Kurdistan and Yugoslavia
Transgender history
Meet the ‘female husbands’ – individuals assigned as female at birth but living as men – who challenged societal views of sex, relationships, law and work in past centuries
Experiments in evil
David Edmonds explores how psychologists developed groundbreaking studies in attempts to understand the behaviours that enabled the Holocaust
Plus: Michael Booth explores the long roots of tensions in east Asia. Elsewhere, Mary Beard discusses the role of the nude in western art with Matt Elton and Janina Ramirez
Coming up in issue 22 (on sale from 23 April 2020)
The Californian century
How the US state led decades of cultural and technological progress
Sardinian nationalism
What the Mediterranean island’s political history reveals about 21st-century isolationism
British nuclear testing
The harrowing stories of servicemen who witnessed atomic experiments in the 1950s