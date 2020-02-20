Coming up in the April 2020 issue of BBC History Magazine
The extraordinary life and art of Artemisia Gentileschi, the battle of Okinawa and the real spies who inspired Ian Fleming…
In our April 2020 issue, on sale 19 March 2020…
Life and art
Catherine Fletcher charts the extraordinary career of the Italian painter Artemisia Gentileschi
Cromwell concludes
Tracy Borman reviews the long-awaited final instalment of Hilary Mantel’s Wolf Hall trilogy
Okinawa and the bomb
Saul David on a hellish battle of the Pacific War that influenced the US decision to use nuclear weapons
The real Bond
Henry Hemming on the spies who helped inspire Ian Fleming’s famous creation
