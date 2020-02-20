Accessibility Links

Coming up in the April 2020 issue of BBC History Magazine

The extraordinary life and art of Artemisia Gentileschi, the battle of Okinawa and the real spies who inspired Ian Fleming…

Coming up in the next issue of BBC History Magazine…

In our April 2020 issue, on sale 19 March 2020…

Life and art

Catherine Fletcher charts the extraordinary career of the Italian painter Artemisia Gentileschi

In our April 2020 issue, on sale 19 March 2020…

Life and art

Catherine Fletcher charts the extraordinary career of the Italian painter Artemisia Gentileschi

Cromwell concludes

Tracy Borman reviews the long-awaited final instalment of Hilary Mantel’s Wolf Hall trilogy

Okinawa and the bomb

Saul David on a hellish battle of the Pacific War that influenced the US decision to use nuclear weapons

The real Bond

Henry Hemming on the spies who helped inspire Ian Fleming’s famous creation

