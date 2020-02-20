Coming up in the April 2020 issue of BBC History Magazine

Catherine Fletcher charts the extraordinary career of the Italian painter Artemisia Gentileschi

In our April 2020 issue, on sale 19 March 2020…

Life and art

Cromwell concludes

Tracy Borman reviews the long-awaited final instalment of Hilary Mantel’s Wolf Hall trilogy

Okinawa and the bomb

Saul David on a hellish battle of the Pacific War that influenced the US decision to use nuclear weapons

The real Bond

Henry Hemming on the spies who helped inspire Ian Fleming’s famous creation

