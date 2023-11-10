BBC History Magazine

BBC History Magazine is Britain's best selling history magazine. Learn more about the magazine or explore our archive of issues:

Explore magazine issues

BBC History Revealed

BBC History Revealed focuses on great stories and retelling extraordinary episodes from the past. Learn more about the magazine or explore our issues:

Explore magazine issues

BBC World Histories Magazine

BBC World Histories, brings you a fresh take on our global past – and how it shapes our lives today. Learn more about the magazine or explore our issues:

Explore magazine issues

Subscriptions

Subscribing to BBC History Magazine or BBC History Revealed is quick and easy. Print and digital subscriptions are available, and ensure you'll always receive your copy and save on the cover price.

View our current subscription offers

Special Editions

Alongside BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed, we also produce a range of special editions, that explore specific periods of history. These collectible titles cover themes such as medieval life, royal dynasties and the two world wars.

View our current Special Editions

Contact us

Got a question for us? Find all our contact details here.