Total War: Pharaoh allows you to immerse yourself in the different civilisations, factions and landscapes of Egypt around the collapse of the Bronze Age. It’s a period of massive turmoil and upheaval that’s reflected brilliantly in the gameplay.

If you’re ready for a tilt at being the last great Pharaoh, read on to find out about the available civilisations, storylines and devilishly clever in-game mechanics that’ll make every scene and battle feel that much more real as you take on the challenge.

Explore three different cultures

Your map stretches over three distinct – but very much overlapping – areas: Egypt in the south, Canaan in the mid-east, and Anatolia in the north, home to the Hittites.

Across these three peoples are eight playable characters you can choose from to inhabit for your assault on power: Ramesses, Seti, Amenmesse and Tausret in Egypt; Bay and Irsu in Canaan; and Šuppiluliuma and Kurunta in Anatolia.

The aggression or guile with which you operate will vary greatly depending on which character you choose, ranging from skilful diplomats such as Bay right through to maniacal sociopaths like Kurunta. Each character reflects different aspects of the unique cultural, religious and political identities that surround them.

The accurate reproduction of these worlds is one of this game’s greatest strengths; you can expect barren deserts and mountainous crags, as well as lush oases and bountiful vegetation along the banks of the Nile. Once you’ve chosen your universe – the next step is deciding how you’re going to become master of it.

Immersive campaign options

Total War: Pharaoh’s range of available campaign features allows you to indulge in the historical specifics, particularly the Pillars of Civilisation mechanic.

This invokes the ancient Egyptian concept of the three tiers of stability, which underpin the civilised society. It’s this idyll that greets you as the game begins, but don’t forget this is the collapse of the Bronze Age, and things will soon take a turn for the worse.

You’ll see the game’s mood turn visually darker, as instability grows and cataclysmic events such as hostile invasions and natural disasters start to befall your region. With the world on the brink of collapse, it falls to you to stem the tide and keep your civilisation afloat.

The Pillars of Civilisation mechanic places great importance on upgrading and protecting cities in the image of the powerful deities so intrinsic to the Egyptians, so you can not only survive but thrive.

Along with the main campaign features, you can also play the Royal Court feature, in which you hold political positions in court and attempt to leverage your influence. But be warned: much like real-life politics, there’s always someone out to get you.

Even without holding a court position, you can gain favourability towards your faction with court members, and if you end up taking control, you can appoint your own generals and associates to any vacant positions.

Let battle commence

If you have any experience of historical gaming, you’ll know that a title truly lives and dies by its battle gameplay, and Total War: Pharaoh doesn’t disappoint.

The Dynamic Weather system is a welcome addition to the already admirable combat realism of previous editions in the series.

For the first time ever, this allows for changes of weather during a battle, based on the climate of the region you’re fighting in. For example, blazing heat can rapidly become a raging thunderstorm and, as a leader, you must be prepared for every eventuality.

But this isn’t just for show – storms will reduce the effectiveness and range of missiles and, perhaps more importantly, the morale of your troops. Sandstorms will dramatically lower visibility and speed of movement, while sweltering heat will increase fatigue, reduce recovery and hasten the spread of fires.

The animations have also been upgraded so movements appear more lifelike than ever before. You’ll have more control of unit stances too, so they can adapt to terrain changes and their opponents’ manoeuvres realistically, offering greater combat depth.

So, whoever you’re fighting, you can be sure you’ll be made to work for your victories. But thanks to Creative Assembly’s continued commitment to going all-in on immersion, they’ll taste all the sweeter for it.

Are you ready to pick a side and lead it to the top?

