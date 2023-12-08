Play for free

Sail with iconic vessels

One of the game’s great lures is the sheer choice of ships available, selected from some of history’s most feared navies. You can pick from either side of the traditional WWII alliances, including Japan, Germany, Italy, the US, Great Britain and France, allowing you to sail and battle in legends of the sea, including HMS Belfast, USS Midway and the much-feared Bismarck.

But it’s not just about iconic names – the type of ship you pick will have a large bearing on your style of play. Battleships offer unmatched firepower and considerable resilience in the face of damage if you’re willing to sacrifice on speed and manoeuvrability. If you’re not, destroyers are your best bet, as they’ll excel at daring assaults without being detected, thanks to torpedo capability.

Aircraft carriers are of paramount strategic importance, chiefly due to their ability to launch airstrikes that can turn a battle on its head if you’re struggling, or help inflict the final blow if you’re on top. Meanwhile, if you’re after the perfect all-rounder, versatile cruisers boast a rapid rate of fire, while their anti-aircraft weaponry can help shield your fleet from the most devastating blows.

How will you play?

You’ll start life in port – your central hub of non-combat activities. This is where you can upgrade and customise your ship, or indeed buy a new one. Then, once your chosen ship is ready, it’s up to you to decide which type of battle you want to fight. As you continue to play the game, more scenarios will become available to you.

Co-operative battles are ideal if you’re playing with friends, as you’ll team up against bots. It’s also the perfect way to master the basic game mechanics before lining up against real foes. The real cut-and-thrust begins at Random Battles – the most popular of all the mechanics – with two teams of up to 12 players. To win a battle, your team needs to score 1,000 points, destroy all the enemy ships, capture the enemy base, or reduce the enemy team's score to zero, which will require all your cunning to achieve.

Become even more illustrious, and you can test your wits against the very best by working your way up from the Bronze League in Ranked Battle or join a clan and rise through the echelons in Clan Battles. Whichever mode you’re in, the ever-changing battle conditions, including often violent turns of weather, will keep you firmly on your toes.

A game that gives back World of Warships always gives you a reason to return. Throughout the game, you’ll have the opportunity to buy rewards to upgrade your military hardware, earn them through your achievements in battle or gain them by recruiting a shipmate. And you won’t miss out on the festive treats either. Throughout December players can complete daily and weekly missions to earn rare prizes such as never-before-released cruiser Kitakami, which has gained mythical status amongst players after it appeared in 2015 beta tests. There’s some good news for new players too – until 12 December, a bonus code on the official website will allow both new and existing players to discover a bundle of seasonal goodies for their account, such as the battleship Bismarck or a permanent camouflage for a tier VIII ship. Not only that, but if you join the World of Warships Captain’s Club, you can take advantage of exclusive discounts for a range of home products, experiences and magazine and TV subscriptions. Find out more

Ready to try your hand at the endlessly compelling World of Warships?

