1 December: On this day in history

Julian Humphrys rounds up smaller anniversaries

1 December 1581

English Jesuit priest Edmund Campion and two companions were executed for treason at Tyburn. Campion had been tortured on several occasions since his arrest in July. He was canonised by the Catholic church in 1970.

1 December 1662

Diarist John Evelyn recorded watching people skate before King Charles II and his wife, Catherine of Braganza, on the frozen ice in St James’s Park.

1 December 1783

Watched by a huge crowd in the Tuileries Gardens in Paris, French physicist Jacques Alexandre Cesar Charles and designer Marie-Noel Robert make the world’s first untethered ascent in a hydrogen balloon.

1 December 1860

More than 140 men and boys and 28 pit ponies were killed in an explosion at the notoriously gaseous Black Vein Colliery at Risca in Gwent, south Wales.

1 December 1919

As Member of Parliament for Plymouth Sutton, Lady Nancy Astor became the first woman to take her seat in the House of Commons. She had won the by-election after the sitting MP, her husband Waldorf Astor, had forfeited the seat following his succession as Second Viscount Astor. The first woman actually to be elected to the Commons was Constance Markievicz in 1918, but as a member of Sinn Fein, she had disqualified herself from sitting by refusing to take the oath of allegiance to the crown.

1 December 1967

Tony O’Connor becomes Britain’s first black headmaster, at Warley School in Worcestershire.