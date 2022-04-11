11 April: On this day in history

A French army under Gaston de Foix defeated Spanish and Papal Holy League forces at the battle of Ravenna. The victory strengthened French control over much of northern Italy but the majority of their troops were soon withdrawn following Henry VIII 's invasion of France.

Death of Llywelyn ab Iorwerth, Prince of Gwynedd. After winning control of Gwynedd in the late 12th century, he had, by 1217, extended his authority throughout most of Wales.

11 April 1689

William and Mary's joint coronation is held at Westminster Abbey. Henry Compton, Bishop of London, officiates at the ceremony after the Archbishop of Canterbury, William Sancroft, refuses to take part.

11 April 1713

The Treaty of Utrecht ended the War of the Spanish Succession. Britain and her allies achieved their aim of ensuring that the crowns of France and Spain would not be unified. British territorial gains included Gibraltar, Minorca and Newfoundland.

11 April 1908

The birth in Nikko City, Japan of Masaru Ibuka, electronics industrialist, co-founder of the SONY Corporation and developer of the transistor radio.

11 April 1957

Britain grants self-rule to Singapore, formerly under colonial rule.

11 April 1961

The trial of Adolf Eichmann began in Jerusalem. One of the major organisers of the Holocaust, Eichmann had been kidnapped by Israeli agents in Argentina and brought back to Israel to stand trial. Found guilty, he was hanged in 1962.