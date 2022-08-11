11 August: On this day in history

11 August 1519

Death in Leipzig of Johann Tetzel, the Dominican preacher whose sale of papal indulgences to fund the rebuilding of St Peter’s in Rome had aroused the ire of Martin Luther and caused him to publish his 95 Theses.

11 August 1660

Birth of Henrietta Maria, Baroness Wentworth. As the mistress of James, Duke of Monmouth she pledged her jewellery, cash and credit as security to enable him to borrow £6,000 to fund his ill-fated rebellion of 1685.