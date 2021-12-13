13 December: On this day in history

13 December 1310

Cardinal Thomas Jorz, leading English Dominican and former confessor to King Edward I, died at Grenoble while serving as a papal envoy to Henry, King of the Romans.

13 December 1312

Yorkshireman John Hotham was appointed chancellor of the exchequer. In 1316 he was appointed bishop of Ely. Three years later, in 1319, Hotham was present at the disastrous English defeat at the hands of the Scots at Myton.

13 December 1577