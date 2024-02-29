After his sailors stole from the native people, they became hostile and halted their food supply to Columbus and his men.

Columbus, aware of an impending lunar eclipse, used the event to his advantage. He met with the tribal leader, and told him that God was angry at their ill treatment; this anger would be shown by the full Moon “inflamed with wrath”.

Columbus retreated to his ship, to ‘pray’ for forgiveness from God. As the eclipse reached its climax, he emerged, proclaiming divine forgiveness, which swiftly restored the native people’s care until Columbus’ eventual rescue in June of that year.

29 February 1692

Three women – Sarah Good, Sarah Osborne and Tituba – became the first individuals accused of witchcraft in Salem. This marked the beginning of the Salem Witch Trials.

29 February 1692

John Byrom, English poet and the inventor of a system of shorthand, was born.

29 February 1704

During Queen Anne’s War – a conflict primarily between French, Spanish and English colonists for control of the North American continent – a devastating raid on Deerfield, Massachusetts, took place. French forces, aided by Native American allies, descended on the village. It resulted in the deaths of some 50 residents, and the capture of over 100 others.

29 February 1736

Ann Lee, founder of the Shakers (a religious group) in America, was born. Emigrating to the United States in 1774 with a small band of followers, Lee established the United Society of Believers in the Second Coming of Christ, an offshoot of the English Quakers.

29 February 1792

Italian composer Gioachino Rossini was born. He gained fame for his 39 operas.

29 February 1940

Hattie McDaniel becomes the first black actor to be awarded an Oscar

McDaniel won the award for her performance as Mammy, a slave, in the film Gone with the Wind. Still, she wasn’t allowed to sit next to the rest of the cast at the ceremony. Instead, she was forced to stay at the back of the room.

29 February 1964

James Robert Bruce Ogilvy was born to Princess Alexandra and Sir Angus Ogilvy. He is believed to be the first royal baby born on 29th February.

At the time of his birth, he was 13th in line to the British throne. As of February 2024, he is 58th.