15 minutes of fame: Franz Nopsca, Hungarian adventurer and palaeontologist
Tom Holland discusses the remarkable and somewhat unexpected life of adventurer, aristocrat and palaeontologist Franza Nopsca
It’s the HistoryExtra podcast’s 15th birthday! To celebrate, we’ve asked 15 historians to nominate a figure from history they think deserves their ‘15 minutes of fame’. In this episode, Tom Holland nominates Franz Nopsca. Speaking with Rob Attar, he recounts the story of the early 20th-century Hungarian palaeontologist, adventurer and specialist in Albanian studies.
Authors
Rob Attar is editor of BBC History Magazine and also works across the HistoryExtra podcast and website, as well as hosting several BBC History Magazine events.
