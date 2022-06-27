History Extra logo
15 minutes of fame: Franz Nopsca, Hungarian adventurer and palaeontologist

Tom Holland discusses the remarkable and somewhat unexpected life of adventurer, aristocrat and palaeontologist Franza Nopsca


Published: June 27, 2022 at 3:55 pm

It’s the HistoryExtra podcast’s 15th birthday! To celebrate, we’ve asked 15 historians to nominate a figure from history they think deserves their ‘15 minutes of fame’. In this episode, Tom Holland nominates Franz Nopsca. Speaking with Rob Attar, he recounts the story of the early 20th-century Hungarian palaeontologist, adventurer and specialist in Albanian studies.



Tom Holland
Tom HollandHistorian and broadcaster

Tom Holland is an award-winning historian, biographer and broadcaster. He is the author of a series of books on ancient and early medieval history, and has written and presented several TV documentaries for the BBC and Channel 4.

Rob AttarEditor, BBC History Magazine

Rob Attar is editor of BBC History Magazine and also works across the HistoryExtra podcast and website, as well as hosting several BBC History Magazine events.

