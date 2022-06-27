History Extra logo
15 minutes of fame: Marie Tharp, ground-breaking cartographer

Jerry Brotton considers the life and legacy of geologist and cartographer Marie Tharp, uncovering her major role in mapping the ocean’s floor

Published: June 27, 2022 at 3:55 pm

It’s the HistoryExtra podcast’s 15th birthday! To celebrate, we’ve asked 15 historians to nominate a figure from history they think deserves their ‘15 minutes of fame’. In this episode, Professor Jerry Brotton nominates Marie Tharp. Speaking with Dave Musgrove, he dives into the life of the pioneering geologist and ocean cartographer, and explores her remarkable legacy.

