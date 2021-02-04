1962: London’s big freeze 

Author Juliet Nicolson talks about her latest book, Frostquake, which tells the story of the frozen winter of 1962. As Britain shivered under a blanket of ice and snow, new political and cultural forces were emerging that would shake up the nation.

Juliet Nicolson is the author of Frostquake (Chatto & Windus, 2020)

