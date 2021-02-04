All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
1962: London’s big freeze
Juliet Nicolson reveals how the frozen winter of 1962 helped change Britain for good
Author Juliet Nicolson talks about her latest book, Frostquake, which tells the story of the frozen winter of 1962. As Britain shivered under a blanket of ice and snow, new political and cultural forces were emerging that would shake up the nation.
Juliet Nicolson is the author of Frostquake (Chatto & Windus, 2020)
