How the 1964 Tokyo Olympics redefined Japan

With the Olympics underway in Tokyo, Chris Harding looks back at 1964 – the last time Japan hosted the competition

With the Olympics underway in Tokyo, Chris Harding looks back at 1964 – the last time Japan hosted the competition. (Image by Getty Images)

Published:

With the Summer Olympics underway in Tokyo, Chris Harding looks back to the 1964 games – the last time Japan hosted the competition. He explores how the competition redefined the nation on the world stage two decades after the Second World War.

Christopher Harding is the author of The Japanese: A History in 20 Lives (Allen Lane, 2021)

