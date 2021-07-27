All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
How the 1964 Tokyo Olympics redefined Japan
With the Olympics underway in Tokyo, Chris Harding looks back at 1964 – the last time Japan hosted the competition
Published:
With the Summer Olympics underway in Tokyo, Chris Harding looks back to the 1964 games – the last time Japan hosted the competition. He explores how the competition redefined the nation on the world stage two decades after the Second World War.
Christopher Harding is the author of The Japanese: A History in 20 Lives (Allen Lane, 2021)