African-American women’s battle for the vote
Martha S Jones charts African-American women’s long and determined pursuit of the vote, and of broader political power
Martha S Jones discusses her Cundill History Prize-shortlisted book Vanguard, which charts African-American women’s long and determined fight for the vote. She speaks to Ellie Cawthorne about how the battle for suffrage connected to other issues and a wider struggle for political power.
Martha S Jones is the author of Vanguard: How Black Women Broke Barriers, Won the Vote, and Insisted on Equality for All (Basic Books, 2020)