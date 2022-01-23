History Extra logo
America’s “Roaring Twenties”: everything you wanted to know

Sarah Churchwell answers listener questions about the “roaring twenties” in the United States

Were the twenties really “roaring”? If so, who actually experienced the best of the era? And were the parties really as debauched as popular culture suggests? Speaking with Emily Briffett, historian Sarah Churchwell answers listener questions about life in the United States during the 1920s.

Emily Briffett

Podcast editorial assistant

More on: North America

