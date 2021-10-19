History Extra logo
Asia’s anti-imperial revolutionaries

Tim Harper reveals how clandestine networks of anti-colonialist rebels operated across Asia in the early 20th century

Published:

Tim Harper speaks to Ellie Cawthorne about his Cundill History Prize-shortlisted book Underground Asia, which reveals how clandestine networks of anti-colonialist rebels operated across Asia in the early 20th century.

Tim Harper is the author of Underground Asia: Global Revolutionaries and the Assault on Empire (Allen Lane, 2020)

