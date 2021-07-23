How assassinations have changed history

Michael Burleigh discusses his book Day of the Assassins: A History of Political Murder, which considers what we can learn from looking at assassinations as a category of political violence. He also talks about some of the key assassinations through history, from Julius Caesar and Abraham Lincoln to the mysterious 1986 killing of the Swedish prime minister Olof Palme

Michael Burleigh is the author of Day of the Assassins: A History of Political Murder (Picador, 2021)