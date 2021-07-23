All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
How assassinations have changed history
Michael Burleigh discusses some of history’s key political killings, from Julius Caesar to Abraham Lincoln
Michael Burleigh discusses his book Day of the Assassins: A History of Political Murder, which considers what we can learn from looking at assassinations as a category of political violence. He also talks about some of the key assassinations through history, from Julius Caesar and Abraham Lincoln to the mysterious 1986 killing of the Swedish prime minister Olof Palme
Michael Burleigh is the author of Day of the Assassins: A History of Political Murder (Picador, 2021)