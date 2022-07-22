History Extra logo
The BBC at 100: scandals break

David Hendy discusses some of the scandals that have surrounded the BBC across the past two decades – both new and historical

By
Published: July 22, 2022 at 1:48 pm
In the penultimate episode of our series marking the centenary of the BBC, David Hendy looks back at some of the scandals surrounding the corporation across the past two decades – both new and historical – and what they tell us about its relationship with politics and the public.

David Hendy is the author of The BBC: A People’s History (Profile Books, 2022)

Matt EltonDeputy Editor, BBC History Magazine

Matt Elton is BBC History Magazine’s Deputy Editor. He has worked at the magazine since 2012 and has more than a decade’s experience working across a range of history brands.

