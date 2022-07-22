The BBC at 100: scandals break
David Hendy discusses some of the scandals that have surrounded the BBC across the past two decades – both new and historical
By
Published: July 22, 2022 at 1:48 pm
Subs offer
In the penultimate episode of our series marking the centenary of the BBC, David Hendy looks back at some of the scandals surrounding the corporation across the past two decades – both new and historical – and what they tell us about its relationship with politics and the public.
Advertisement
David Hendy is the author of The BBC: A People’s History (Profile Books, 2022)
Authors
Matt EltonDeputy Editor, BBC History Magazine
Matt Elton is BBC History Magazine’s Deputy Editor. He has worked at the magazine since 2012 and has more than a decade’s experience working across a range of history brands.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement