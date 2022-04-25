History Extra logo
The BBC at 100: TV takes off in the 1950s

In the latest instalment of our series marking the BBC’s centenary, David Hendy explores the rise of television in the 1950s

By
Published: April 25, 2022 at 11:04 am

In the latest episode of our monthly series marking the centenary of the BBC, media historian David Hendy speaks to Matt Elton about the rise of television during the 1950s – and how the decade saw the BBC increasingly clash with the political world.

David Hendy is the author of The BBC: A People’s History (Profile Books, 2022)

Elinor EvansDigital editor

Elinor Evans is digital editor of HistoryExtra.com. She commissions and writes history articles for the website, and regularly interviews historians for the award-winning HistoryExtra podcast

