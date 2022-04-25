The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed
The BBC at 100: TV takes off in the 1950s
In the latest instalment of our series marking the BBC’s centenary, David Hendy explores the rise of television in the 1950s
In the latest episode of our monthly series marking the centenary of the BBC, media historian David Hendy speaks to Matt Elton about the rise of television during the 1950s – and how the decade saw the BBC increasingly clash with the political world.
David Hendy is the author of The BBC: A People’s History (Profile Books, 2022)