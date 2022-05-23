The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed
The BBC at 100: change & innovation in 60s Britain
David Hendy explores how the BBC kept up with a changing Britain throughout the 1960s
In the latest episode of our monthly series marking the centenary of the BBC, media historian David Hendy speaks to Matt Elton about the ways in which the corporation kept up with a changing Britain through the 1960s.
David Hendy is the author of The BBC: A People’s History (Profile Books, 2022)