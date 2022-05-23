History Extra logo
The BBC at 100: change & innovation in 60s Britain

David Hendy explores how the BBC kept up with a changing Britain throughout the 1960s

By
Published: May 23, 2022 at 12:32 pm

In the latest episode of our monthly series marking the centenary of the BBC, media historian David Hendy speaks to Matt Elton about the ways in which the corporation kept up with a changing Britain through the 1960s.

David Hendy is the author of The BBC: A People’s History (Profile Books, 2022)

Matt EltonDeputy Editor, BBC History Magazine

Matt Elton is BBC History Magazine’s Deputy Editor. He has worked at the magazine since 2012 and has more than a decade’s experience working across a range of history brands.

