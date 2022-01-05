The BBC begins: how a group of radio pioneers launched one of Britain’s most famous institutions

When did the BBC begin broadcasting?

At six o’clock in the evening on Tuesday 14 November 1922, the BBC took to the airwaves for the first time. Nearly a century later, we might think of this as a defining moment in cultural history but, at the time, it made almost no impact on the world. Newspaper coverage of the launch was virtually non-existent. Only The Times mentioned it briefly on one of its inside pages; the fact that inverted commas were placed around the word “broadcasting” was ample proof of just how unknown the term was judged to be.

Nor was the broadcast itself especially exciting. For the hardy few who tuned in, the first thing they heard through the hiss and crackle of the ether was a short news bulletin and a weather forecast. The BBC’s announcer read them both twice: first at normal speed, then more slowly so that listeners could take notes. Soon afterwards, the transmitter fell silent for the night.

For the hardy few who tuned in, the first thing they heard through the hiss and crackle was a news bulletin and a weather forecast

The BBC – at that point the British Broadcasting Company, not yet a corporation – had been established a month earlier to exploit “wireless” technology that had been around for nearly three decades. Back in 1894, the British physicist Oliver Lodge had been the first to demonstrate radio transmission publicly when he sent a Morse code signal 60 metres and captured it with a specially built receiver. Since then, the young Italian entrepreneur Guglielmo Marconi had laboured to turn Lodge’s laboratory device into a lucrative private communication tool, with the potential to make telegraph cables redundant. In the years either side of the First World War, thousands of wireless “amateurs” had tinkered with home-made kits, eavesdropped on messages, and even set up their own small-scale transmitters.

It was partly to provide these enthusiasts with an incentive to buy receivers, and partly to avoid the American experience of “chaos in the ether” with too many stations competing with each other, that Britain’s General Post Office granted a broadcasting monopoly to a single national entity: the BBC. As a result, in late 1922, the initiative lay firmly with the tiny handful of men and women on the new company’s payroll.