The 5th October 1962 was a big bang moment for modern British culture. John Higgs takes Spencer Mizen back to the momentous day when the Beatles’ first single, Love Me Do, was released and the first James Bond film, Dr No, debuted in British cinemas, to explore what the meteoric rise of these two cultural giants reveals about Britain in the early 1960s.

John Higgs is the author of Love and Let Die: Bond, the Beatles and the British Psyche (Orion, 2022)