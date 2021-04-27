Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. 20th Century
  4. Who was Britain’s Greatest Prime Minister? Episode 2: Stanley Baldwin

Who was Britain’s Greatest Prime Minister? Episode 2: Stanley Baldwin

In the second episode of our new series on the prime ministers that experts believe accomplished most, Dominic Sandbrook champions Stanley Baldwin

Britain's Greatest Prime Minister Podcast Series From HistoryExtra

Published:

In the second episode of our new series profiling the prime ministers that experts believe accomplished most during their time in 10 Downing Street, historian and broadcaster Dominic Sandbrook champions three-time 20th-century leader Stanley Baldwin.

Advertisement

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Download as MP3

spotify-podcast-badge-blk-grn-330x80

Advertisement

US_UK_Apple_Podcasts_Listen_Badge_RGB-ba30c1b-2

Tags

More on: United Kingdom

Britain's Greatest Prime Minister Podcast Series From HistoryExtra
Learn more about this subject
Try 3 issues for only £5

Save up to 72% and get your first 6 issues for only £9.99!

SUBSCRIBE NOW

You may like

Richard J Evans. (Photo by Fran Monks)
20th Century

Eric Hobsbawm: history and politics

In the 1960s, Antony Armstrong-Jones and Princess Margaret made one of the country’s most exciting, glamorous couples. (Image by Bettmann/Getty Images)
20th Century

Lord Snowdon and Princess Margaret: why did their marriage break down?

30th June 1963: Some of the many hundreds of supporters of the CND (Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament) and the Committee of 100 waiting outside Birch Grove, the country home of British prime minister Harold Macmillan, where he and American president John F Kennedy are having weekend talks. (Photo by Kent Gavin/Keystone/Getty Images)
20th Century

Peter Hennessy on Britain in transition

London crowds celebrating the signing of the armistice at the end of the First World War.
First World War

Why are poppies worn, plus 4 more things you need to know about Armistice Day