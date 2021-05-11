Who was Britain’s greatest prime minister? Episode 4: Harold Wilson
In the latest episode in our new series on the prime ministers that experts believe accomplished most, Charlotte Lydia Riley nominates Harold Wilson
Published:
In the latest episode of our new series profiling the prime ministers that experts believe accomplished most during their time in 10 Downing Street, Charlotte Lydia Riley chooses Harold Wilson, whose forward-looking premiership came to define the progressive 1960s.
- Explore more episodes in our Britain’s Greatest Prime Minister podcast series
How to download the HistoryExtra podcast