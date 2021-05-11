Accessibility Links

  4. Who was Britain’s greatest prime minister? Episode 4: Harold Wilson

Who was Britain’s greatest prime minister? Episode 4: Harold Wilson

In the latest episode in our new series on the prime ministers that experts believe accomplished most, Charlotte Lydia Riley nominates Harold Wilson

Published:

In the latest episode of our new series profiling the prime ministers that experts believe accomplished most during their time in 10 Downing Street, Charlotte Lydia Riley chooses Harold Wilson, whose forward-looking premiership came to define the progressive 1960s.

