BBC History Magazine

  Who was Britain's greatest prime minister? Episode 9: Secrets of being a successful leader
Who was Britain’s greatest prime minister? Episode 9: Secrets of being a successful leader

For the final episode in our series on the prime ministers that experts believe accomplished most, Anthony Seldon discusses the secrets of being a great leader

Britain's Greatest Prime Minister Podcast Series From HistoryExtra

Published:

For the concluding episode of our series on the prime ministers that experts believe accomplished most during their time in 10 Downing Street, Anthony Seldon joins us to discuss the secrets of being a great leader, and some of the challenges facing those in charge over the last 300 years.

Anthony Seldon is the author of The Impossible Office?: The History of the British Prime Minister (Cambridge University Press, 2021)

More on: United Kingdom

Britain's Greatest Prime Minister Podcast Series From HistoryExtra
