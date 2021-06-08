Accessibility Links

  4. Who was Britain’s greatest prime minister? Episode 8: Margaret Thatcher

Who was Britain’s greatest prime minister? Episode 8: Margaret Thatcher

In the latest episode in our series on the prime ministers that experts believe accomplished most, Andrew Roberts nominates Margaret Thatcher

Britain's Greatest Prime Minister Podcast Series From HistoryExtra

Published:

In the latest episode of our new series profiling the prime ministers that experts believe accomplished most during their time in 10 Downing Street, historian and author Andrew Roberts nominates Margaret Thatcher, who combined ideological drive with steely determination.

