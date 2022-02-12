History Extra logo
  4. Britain’s only war crimes trial
Mike Anderson and Neil Hanson discuss the 1999 prosecution of a former Nazi collaborator – Britain’s only war crimes trial

Mike Anderson and Neil Hanson discuss Britain’s only war crimes trial, where a former Nazi collaborator was prosecuted for his involvement in the Holocaust, more than five decades after the events had occurred. In conversation with Rob Attar, they explore this landmark moment and consider the challenges of bringing perpetrators to justice after so much time has elapsed.

Mike Anderson and Neil Hanson are the authors of The Ticket Collector from Belarus: An Extraordinary True Story of Britain’s Only War Crimes Trial (Simon & Schuster, 2022)

