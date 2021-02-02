Cary Grant: from humble beginnings to Hollywood icon

Accessibility Links

Mark Glancy reveals how Cary Grant made the journey from working-class Bristol lad to the most celebrated actor in Hollywood

Author Mark Glancy tells us about his latest book, Cary Grant: The Making of a Hollywood Legend, which chronicles the remarkable story of how Archibald Leach, a working-class lad from Bristol, became the most celebrated actor in Hollywood and the epitome of debonair sophistication.

Mark Glancy is the author of Cary Grant: The Making of a Hollywood Legend (OUP, 2020)

